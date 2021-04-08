Bhubaneswar: SBI Main Branch Sealed, To Remain Shut For 4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The main branch of State Bank of India has once again on Thursday sealed for 96 hours following detection of fresh COVID cases, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The branch will remain closed from April 8 to April 11, it added.

“In view of further detection of COVID-19 positive cases in State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar, in larger pubic interest and with a view to contain the further spread of virus, State Bank of India, Main Branch situated at Unit 1 (Ground Floor & First Floor), Bhubaneswar is sealed for a period of 96 hrs from 08.04.2021 to 11.04.2021, ” stated the BMC.

“No One shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of State Bank of India, Main Branch, Unit 1, Bhubaneswar during the period of sealing, except authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, it added.

The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residence.

The BMC has also asked the Bank Authorities to intimate them if any positive case needs medical attention.

“The Bank Authorities are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in Staff, other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive.”

“In case of any emergency, the Bank Authorities are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob:7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance

Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC.”