Bhubaneswar Runway Week Season 5 To Showcase Odisha’s Art Culture & Pattachitra

Bhubaneswar: The most-coveted fashion event of Odisha, Bhubaneswar Runway Week, is back with its 5th season, scheduled to be held on the 10th of October, at Vivanta, Bhubaneswar.

With the sole aim of giving opportunities to budding and aspiring fashion designers of the state and make Bhubaneswar a popular fashion hub in the country, the 5th season of the Bhubaneswar Runway Week boasts of some of the finest fashion designer LABELS of the state which are LABEL RITUPARNO by Manisha Rituparna, TASA WINGS by Shipra and Saswati, LABEL BAHAAR by Lopamudra and Priya, SUCHI NANDA’S BOUTIQUE by Suchi Nanda, REEMLY DESIGN STUDIO by Reemly Mohanty, and STUDIO M by Minati Sabat.

Click here to read in Odia

And, to top it all, the fashion event will have Nehal Chudasamma, Miss India Universe 2018, and Ollywood Cinestar Priya Choudury setting the ramp on fire as showstoppers for STUDIO M by Minati Sabat and LABEL BAHAAR by Lopamudra & Priya.

In this regard, a press conference was held today at Bocca Cafe in Bhubaneswar, where the selected fashion designers met and held discussions on the art and designs to be showcased during the event.

The six fashion designers from Odisha will be showcasing their unique designs in the event which will be held in six slots, with 50 participants in each show, in view of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines recently issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Odisha’s traditional art culture, coins and Pattachitra will be this season’s main attraction, the organisers said, in the press meet.

The Season 5 of Bhubaneswar Runway Week is being organised by Addiction Fashion Management. While 93.5 RED FM is the Radio Partner, Pragativadi is the print partner. The main sponsor partners of the event are Audi Bhubaneswar, Skipper Bhubaneswar & Aapki Sakhi Diamonds.