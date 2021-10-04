Bhubaneswar Rly Station To Be Developed Into World-Class Facility: Railway Board Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: Railway Board chairperson Suneet Sharma has claimed that there Bhubaneswar station will be developed into a world-class facility.

A joint plan is being worked out with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to make the project a success, he said.

While inspecting the station, the Railway Board chairperson said that several facilities have been constructed and the primary focus is on the development of concourse, platform, lighting, waiting rooms, toilets, and elevators, an ECoR release said.

Action is being taken to complete the station redevelopment project work at the earliest. One platform and two additional lines will be added to this project, Sharma said.Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will work out the Railway portion of the developmental work and the rest will be done by BDA, he said.