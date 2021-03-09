Bhubaneswar Rly Station Installs Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine

Bhubaneswar: Now anybody can get a napkin at the Bhubaneswar railway station by inserting a Rs 5 coin as the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) on Monday installed an automatic sanitary napkin vending machine inside the station.

According to reports, the automatic machine named, Happy Nari, was installed yesterday inside the 2nd class ladies waiting hall on Platform No one.

The machine has a capacity of storing 75 sanitary napkins which will be refilled by a woman staff at the waiting room.

Similarly, one KIOSK to dispense different types and size of sanitary napkins packets, PPE kits, and masks was installed near second class ladies waiting hall of Khurda railway station.

With this, Bhubaneswar and Khurda road are the first railway station over Indian Railways to have such type of KIOSK for passengers

Earlier, in January, Bhopal station was the first railway station in the country to have installed such a machine.