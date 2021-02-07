Bhubaneswar Reports Fall In New COVID Cases, Only One Case Detected In 24-hr

Bhubaneswar: The State capital has registered a significant fall in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases as only one person was reported to be infected from the deadly COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), one case was detected from Bomikhal area of the city while five persons have recuperated from the disease.

7th Feb (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/vhG36KV37O — BMC (@bmcbbsr) February 7, 2021

With the fresh case, the total case rose to 31, 911 while 31, 470 persons have recuperated from the disease. Meanwhile, the active case now stands at 173.