Bhubaneswar reports 745 COVID-19 positive cases, 399 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 745 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 745 COVID-19 positive cases, 147 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 598 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 399 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 39,237 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 4763 are active cases while 34,202 persons have recovered and 251 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

<>

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Apr (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/2W3vP3zJkt — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 24, 2021

</>