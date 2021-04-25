Bhubaneswar reports 683 COVID-19 positive cases, 332 recoveries
Bhubaneswar: As many as 683 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 683 COVID-19 positive cases, 107 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 576 others are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 332 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 39,920 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 5113 are active cases while 34,534 persons have recovered and 252 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
