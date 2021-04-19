Bhubaneswar reports 468 COVID-19 positive cases, 123 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 468 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 468 COVID-19 positive cases, 82 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 386 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 123 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 36,147 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2827 are active cases while 33,004 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

