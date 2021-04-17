Bhubaneswar reports 451 COVID-19 positive cases, 117 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 451 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 451 COVID-19 positive cases, 91 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 360 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 117 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 35,341 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2315 are active cases while 32,755 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

