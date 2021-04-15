Bhubaneswar reports 379 COVID-19 positive cases, 66 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 379 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 379 COVID-19 positive cases, 109 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 270 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 66 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 34,576 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1794 are active cases while 32,512 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

<>

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Apr (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/CJftzNLWbf — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 15, 2021

</>