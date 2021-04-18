Bhubaneswar reports 338 COVID-19 positive cases, 126 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 338 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 338 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 290 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 126 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 35,679 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2527 are active cases while 32,881 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

