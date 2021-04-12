Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar reports 190 COVID-19 positive cases, 56 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 190 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 190 COVID-19 positive cases, 38 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 152 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 56 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 33,702 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1111 are active cases while 32,320 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

