Bhubaneswar Reports 148 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 54 Recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 148 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the fresh cases, 32 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 116 others are Local Contact Cases. This apart, 54 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 33,512 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 977 are active cases while 32,264 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.