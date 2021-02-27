Bhubaneswar registers highest domestic violence cases during 2017-2021

Bhubaneswar: The capital city- Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest number of cases of domestic violence despite measures being taken to curb the incidences. The government has introduced a toll-free helpline number 181 and Whatsapp number 7205006039 in order to instantly address the domestic violence cases.

Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department Minister Tukuni Sahu informed the House about the Domestic Violence Cases from 2017 to 2021 registered by the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW).

She said 1093 cases were registered in 2017 while 1141 cases in 2018, 950 in 2019, 723 in 2020 and 75 cases till date (2021) across the State out of which the cases of Bhubaneswar have been the highest.

In 2017, the SCW registered 207 Domestic Violence Cases from Bhubaneswar while in 2018 the number was 225, in 2019 it was 152, in 2020 it was 137 and till date (2021) the number of Domestic Violence Cases registered with the SCW has been 18.

The Minister was responding to a query in this connection made by BJD MLA from Athamallik Ramesh Chandra Sai.

She informed the House that the government has introduced a toll-free helpline number 181 since March 8, 2017, while Whatsapp number 7205006039 has been introduced since April 17, 2020, for instant aid to the victims of Domestic Violence cases.

Sahu said 54 Swadhar Gruhas (short stay homes) have been built in different districts and the victims of violence are provided with basic necessities including medical treatment.

One Stop Centre (Sakhi) has been opened on the premises of every district headquarters hospital (DHH) for their healthcare facility, psychological and legal counselling.

As many as 22 Family Counselling Centres are working in 18 districts of Odisha under the direct supervision of the Social Welfare Board.