Bhubaneswar records over 30 degree Celsius at 5:30 am

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Odisha experienced intense heat and humid conditions since early morning on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius by 5:30 am today. Besides, the humidity level in Bhubaneswar also stood at 96 per cent.

As per the IMD, people in different parts of the state are likely to experience discomfort weather during the next four days.