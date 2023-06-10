Bhubaneswar records over 30 degree Celsius at 5:30 am

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Odisha experienced intense heat and humid conditions since early morning on Saturday.
Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius by 5:30 am today. Besides, the humidity level in Bhubaneswar also stood at 96 per cent.
ଅସହ୍ୟ #ଗୁଳୁଗୁଳି !!
ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ #ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ସକାଳ ୫ ଟା ୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୩୦.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ଏବଂ ୯୬% ଆଦ୍ରତା ରେକର୍ଡ
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) June 10, 2023
As per the IMD, people in different parts of the state are likely to experience discomfort weather during the next four days.
