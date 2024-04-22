Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature At 43.8 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar on Monday recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Heat wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj of Odisha.

Warm Night conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of KEONJHAR, KANDHAMAL & MAYURBHANJ of Odisha.

Light to Moderate Rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and North Interior Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha. Hailstorms occurred at one or two places over the districts of GAJAPATI & NUAPADA of South Odisha.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cms are: Gaisilet ( Bargarh) 3, Rayagada ( Rayagada) 3, Bissem-Cuttack ( Rayagada) 2, Rayagada Pto ( Rayagada) 2, Daringibadi ( Kandhamal) 2, Odagaon ( Nayagarh) 1, Malkangiri ( Malkangiri) 1, Boden ( Nawapara) 1, Ambadola ( Rayagada) 1, Digapahandi ( Ganjam) 1, Mathili ( Malkangiri) 1, Jaipatna ( Kalahandi) 1. Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

They were markedly above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, above normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.