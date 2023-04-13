Bhubaneswar Records 31°C By 8.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar recorded 31°C by 8.30 am on Thursday as heat wave conditions prevailed across Odisha for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Meanwhile, the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here issued a heat wave warning for four Odisha districts for Thursday.

“Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts,” the IMD said issuing a yellow warning for these places. Similar warnings have also been issued for several districts for April 14 and April 15.

According to the IMD, heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, and Balasore districts on April 14. Heat wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Boudh and Kandhamal districts on April 15, it added.