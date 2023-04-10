Bhubaneswar records 31 degrees Celsius by 8:30 am today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar recorded 31 degrees Celsius by 8:30 am today. The hot and humid weather conditions have made a comeback in Odisha.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday had predicted that there will be no change in the maximum temperature during the next two to three days in Odisha. However, the IMD had predicted a rise in the maximum temperature by two to three degrees thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

The oppressive weather disrupted normal life, dry winds and high humidity levels have made life miserable, especially for those working out like the traffic police, vendors, and delivery boys.

Roads wore a deserted look during most part of the day and there is an increase in cases of heat-related ailments like heat-exhaustion, sunburns, and dehydration among people who went out against the fire-spewing sun.

Even though the morning classes have begun from today in many schools, guardians say that if such temperature persists it will be tough for the kids to return home by 11:30 am under the scorching heat conditions.