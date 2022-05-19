Bhubaneswar POCSO Court Sentences Minor Rape Accused To 10 Yrs Jail

Bhubaneswar: Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Special Judge Pocso here on Thursday convicted an accused minor victim’s rape case.

The convicted has been identified as Anand Routh. ADJ Minakshi Das sentenced him to ten years imprisonment and was fined Rs 20,000.

If Anand Routh fails to pay the fine, he will serve another one year of imprisonment. The victim is an eight-year-old girl from Normanbi village under Tangi police limits.

The accused committed the offence in 2017. The case was led by special public prosecutor Subrat Priyadarshi.