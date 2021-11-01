Bhubaneswar-Palasa Special To Halt At Six More Stations, Run With Revised Timings

Bhubaneswar: 08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. November 8 and from Palasa w.e.f. November 9 will have additional stoppages at six more stations between Bhubaneswar and Palasa.

This train will also run with revised timings and revised composition with fully unreserved till further advice. This train will provide stoppages at Bhusandpur, Kuhuri, Gangadharpur, Ganjam, Golanthara and Surla Road apart from its scheduled Stoppages between Bhubaneswar and Palasa from both the directions.

This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1810hrs instead of earlier 1835hrs and will reach at Palasa at 2235hrs.

In the return direction, this train will leave Palasa at 0600hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0945hrs as per the existing timings. The timings for this train at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kalupadaghat and Balugaon have also been revised.