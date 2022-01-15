Bhubaneswar: Over 1.2K COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 416 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,233 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,233 COVID-19 positive cases 29 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1094 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 1,204 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 132,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 7,309 are active cases while 123,782 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.