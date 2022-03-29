Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Only three COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 8 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Only three COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the three COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, eight more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,478 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 171 are active cases while 155,095 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

