Bhubaneswar: Only 7 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected today; 21 more recover

Bhubaneswar: Only seven COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, all the 7 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 21 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,316 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 326 are active cases while 154,780 persons have recovered and 1189 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-