Bhubaneswar
bmc
BhubaneswarBreakingTwin city

Bhubaneswar: Only 4 COVID-19 ve+ case detected; 12 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
0 6

Bhubaneswar: Only 4 COVID-19 positive case has been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the four COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 12 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,435 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 202 are active cases while 155,021 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-

Pragativadi News Service 2366 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × five =

Breaking