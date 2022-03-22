Bhubaneswar: Only 2 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 11 more recover
Bhubaneswar: Only 2 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, the two COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 11 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 156,437 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 193 are active cases while 155,032 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
