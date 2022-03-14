Bhubaneswar: Only 1 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 13 more recover
Bhubaneswar: Only 1 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, the single COVID-19 positive patient is a Local Contact Case. Besides, 13 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 156,400 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 256 are active cases while 154,932 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
