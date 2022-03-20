Bhubaneswar
bmc
BreakingBhubaneswarTwin city

Bhubaneswar: Only 1 COVID-19 ve+ case detected; 12 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
0 13

Bhubaneswar: Only 1 COVID-19 positive case has been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the single COVID-19 positive patient is a Local Contact Case. Besides, 12 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,431 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 210 are active cases while 155,009 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-

Pragativadi News Service 2343 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × four =

Breaking