Bhubaneswar: Now Avail Permissions For Social Functions Online

Bhubaneswar: Wish to get online permissions for hosting marriage functions, funeral rites, and thread ceremonies during this trying times of the pandemic? Here is a novel initiative by the civic authorities for the citizens of Temple City!

The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has developed an online module to issue permissions by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) through which such permissions can be obtained through a completely automated system from the comfort of your smart devices. For this you have to just click on permissions.bhubanewar.me to obtain the online permissions.

To get online permission an applicant has to register on the system, log in through OTP Authentication System for enhanced security, fill in the basic details in the application form such as name, age, date of functions, number of guests etc.

After furnishing the details one has to submit the application form. The application shall be scrutinized by officers concerned of BMC and it shall be approved on meeting the compliances.

The approval notification shall be shared with the applicant through SMS, e-mail and notification on the application and once the application is approved, the permission letter can be downloaded through the link shared in the e-mail and SMS.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BSCL and BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said: “the online module of issuing permissions for social functions by BMC through the technology support from the Smart City will help the citizens immensely. After making the booking of BMC kalyan mandaps online, this would pave a new way for the citizen-friendly IT interventions under the Smart Governance system.

General Manager Smart City Kamaljit Das added: “with the city authorities adopting online application formats in all the city-level agencies through an integrated interface of Bhubaneswar Smart City, all the official works are likely to go online to help the citizens get the benefits of IT interventions from the comfort of their homes.”