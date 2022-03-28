Bhubaneswar
bmc
BhubaneswarBreakingTwin city

Bhubaneswar: Nine COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 7 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
0 8

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the nine COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, seven more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,475 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 176 are active cases while 155,087 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-

Pragativadi News Service 2545 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 − thirteen =

Breaking