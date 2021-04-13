Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special Train Starts Operation

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town special train started operation on Tuesday. The train departed from Bhubaneswar railway station at 6.40 pm today.

08423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special will run from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 13th April, 2021 and 08424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Nayagarh Town w.e.f. 14th April, 2021. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1840hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 2045hrs. In the return direction, this train from Nayagarh Town will leave at 0630hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0900hrs.

It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town from both directions. This Special Train will run on electrified route, informed the East Coast Railway.

