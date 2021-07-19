Bhubaneswar: Mobile Toilets Remain Unused

Bhubaneswar: The mobile toilets installed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for commuters are left unused in the capital city.

The mobile toilets are installed for the traffic police in the area including, Jagamara, Barmunda, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, NICO Park, NALCO Chakk, Shastri Nagar, HousingBoard Chakk, PowerHouse Chakk.

The initiative was especially taken for the female section of the society that faces trouble attending nature’s call while being on the road.

Moreover, former DG Bijay Kumar installed 9 mobile toilets for the help of 400 traffic police officials including 70 women employees and 100 traffic volunteers, who were working on 52 traffic posts.

However, all these initiatives failed as there is no use of these toilets.