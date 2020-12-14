Bhubaneswar Minor Gangrape Case: OTV MD Appears Before OSCPCR

Bhubaneswar: The managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda, today appeared before the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) in connection with the alleged minor gangrape case in Bhubaneswar.

Today, Panda virtually appeared before the Commission and refuted all the allegations made against her in this connection. It may be mentioned here that earlier she had failed to appear before the Commission even though she had got a notice in this regard.

On the other hand, the victim’s counsel expressed dissatisfaction on Panda’s statement. “We have not accepted the OTV MD’s refusal to all the allegations against her. What she told before the Commission is not true and she has not been cooperating in the probe,” said the victim’s lawyer Bhagyabati Routray. She added that if Panda had cooperated, the investigation would not have been delayed.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch today arrested four persons, two employees of the news channel and two security guards in this connection. Reportedly, the four are being interrogated at CB’s office in Cuttack. Besides, the victim and her mother also appeared before the Commission.