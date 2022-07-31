Bhubaneswar Market Building To Remain Shut Down For Indefinite Period

Bhubaneswar: After tension erupted in the Market Building area in Unit-2 of Bhubaneswar, following a face-off between temporary and permanent vendors here on Sunday. Reportedly, the Market Building has been shut for an indefinite period.

According to reports, some street vendors forcibly tried to set up stalls in the market area which was opposed by the members of the traders’ association.

The market building traders association members alleged that they were assaulted by the street vendors. On being informed, officials from the Capital police station rushed to the spot.