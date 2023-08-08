stray dog
Twin city

Bhubaneswar Man Mercilessly Beats Stray Dog, Police Complaint Lodged

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A police complaint was filed at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar against a person for beating a stray dog mercilessly. 

Kamana Sethi, a resident of Shantipalli slum, has accused Bhima Sethi of the same locality of beating up the stray dog without any valid reason.

Kamana lodged a complaint against Bhima at Saheed Nagar police station on August 2 following a quarrel with Bhima over feeding the animals.

 

