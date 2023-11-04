Bhubaneswar-Jeypore second direct flight from Nov 6

Bhubaneswar: The second direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput will commence on November 6, 2023.

The flight service is financially supported by the Odisha government and it will be operated by IndiaOne Air twice a day; Mondays and Fridays every week.

The flight will depart Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 7:10 am and arrive at Jeypore at 8:45 am. On its return journey, the flight will take off at 9:00 am from Jeypore and land at 10:35 am in Bhubaneswar.The tickets for the flight service have been priced at Rs 2999 as an inaugural offer for the month of November only.