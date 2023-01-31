Bhubaneswar-Jamshedpur Flight Service Takes Off

Bhubaneswar: The flight service between Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand under UDAN scheme took off today.

Leading domestic carrier IndiaOne Air took off at 7.30 am from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar and landed at the Sonari airport in Jamshedpur. From Jamshedpur, the flight will take off for Kolkata.

The air passengers boarding the flight can avail of lucrative offers valid till February 14, 2023.

According to the airfares fixed by the Ahmedabad-headquartered IndiaOne Air, the flight service from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur costs Rs 2999, while the air ticket from Jamshedpur to Kolkata is Rs 1999.