Bhubaneswar Hottest Place In Odisha With 43.3 °C
Bhubaneswar: With heatwave conditions prevailing over Odisha, the capital city Bhubaneswar turned out to be the hottest place in the state with a maximum day temperature of 43.3 °C on Sunday.
As per Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, this is the third-highest temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar in the month of April after 2011. Bhubaneswar witnessed 45.8 °C on 11th April 2011 followed by 43.7 °C on 16th April 2019, 43.2 °C on 25th April 2021, and 43.3 °C on 24th April 2022.
ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ର ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ଆଜି ୪୩.୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ
୨୦୧୧ ପରଠାରୁ ଅପ୍ରେଲ ମାସରେ ତୃତୀୟ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/KZbMkEFcj6
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 24, 2022
The maximum day temperature in the Twin Cities of Odisha crossed the 41 °C mark today with Cuttack at 41.1 °C and Bhubaneswar at 43.3 °C
ପୁଣି ଆଜି ୪୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କଲା ଟ୍ୱିନ-ସିଟି
କଟକ ରେ ୪୧.୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଏବଂ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ୪୩.୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ @bmcbbsr @CMCCuttack @IPR_Odisha
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 24, 2022
Till 2.30 PM today, Bhubaneswar recorded 43 °C, followed by Jharsuguda at 41.4 °C, Sambalpur and Chandbali at 40.8 °C, Hirakud, and Keonjhar at 40 °C.
ରାଜଧାନୀ #ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ଅଗ୍ନି ବର୍ଷା
ଦିନ ୨.୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା #୪୩ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଲା ତାତି pic.twitter.com/qBEP59eilS
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 24, 2022
Similarly, Paradip, Puri, and Balasore recorded maximum temperatures of 31.8 °C, 32.4°C, and 38 °C respectively, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre further informed.
ଆଜି ଦିନ ୨.୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ୪୩.୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା: ୪୧.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ୪୦.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି: ୪୦.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ହୀରାକୁଦ: ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପୁରୀ: ୩୨.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପାରାଦ୍ୱୀପ: ୩୧.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଗୋପାଳପୁର: ୩୧.୨ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 24, 2022
