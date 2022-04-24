Bhubaneswar Hottest Place In Odisha With 43.3 °C

Bhubaneswar: With heatwave conditions prevailing over Odisha, the capital city Bhubaneswar turned out to be the hottest place in the state with a maximum day temperature of 43.3 °C on Sunday.

As per Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, this is the third-highest temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar in the month of April after 2011. Bhubaneswar witnessed 45.8 °C on 11th April 2011 followed by 43.7 °C on 16th April 2019, 43.2 °C on 25th April 2021, and 43.3 °C on 24th April 2022.

The maximum day temperature in the Twin Cities of Odisha crossed the 41 °C mark today with Cuttack at 41.1 °C and Bhubaneswar at 43.3 °C

Till 2.30 PM today, Bhubaneswar recorded 43 °C, followed by Jharsuguda at 41.4 °C, Sambalpur and Chandbali at 40.8 °C, Hirakud, and Keonjhar at 40 °C.

Similarly, Paradip, Puri, and Balasore recorded maximum temperatures of 31.8 °C, 32.4°C, and 38 °C respectively, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre further informed.