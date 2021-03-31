Bhubaneswar hottest city in country with 44.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Capital city, Bhubaneswar recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius to become the hottest city in the country on Wednesday.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said 13 stations recorded over 41°C. These places are Baripada 43.6°C, Balasore 43°C, Chandbali 42.6°C, Talcher 42.5°C, Malkangiri, Gajapati & Boudh 42°C, Angul 41.7°C, Bolangir & Bhawanipatna 41.5°C Titlagarh & Nayagarh 41.2°C.

Bhubaneswar with today’s highest day Maximum temperature of 44.2°C broke the all-time record for the month of March since it’s establishment in 1948. The previous record was 42.2°C on 21st March 2016.

The Meteorological Centre has issued yellow warning to 21 districts. It said another four degrees will be increased in the next 24 hours.

The weatherman has advised elderly persons with co-morbidities and children not to venture out of the home during scorching heat.