Bhubaneswar Hospitals To Roll Out Sputnik V Vaccine From July 1st

Bhubaneswar: Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available in the Odisha capital from Thursday, sources said.

Currently, the vaccine is being administered only at Care Hospitals in the Chandrasekharpur area here at Rs 1145.

Beneficiaries belonging to both age groups (18-44 years and above 45 years) can book their slots on CoWIN portal to get the jab at the private hospital.

After Covaxin being administered to the people of the Smart City, now Sputnik V administration will begin in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to administer the first dose of the vaccine to all citizens by July 15 and the second dose by August end.

Notably, a study by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health to monitor the safety of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 confirmed that it is the safest among the vaccines.

“SputnikV shows the safest profile among #COVID vaccines used in the Buenos Aires province in Argentina, no deaths related to vaccination recorded – the province Health Ministry,” tweeted Sputnik V.