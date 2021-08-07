Bhubaneswar: Govt Acquires Back Over 5K Square Foot Property

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Block Development Officer (BDO) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished slums that have been illegally erected in the government areas.

Reportedly, the demolition work is done following BMC north zone officer’s letter. The demolished areas include Sabar Sahi situated at Gaadkana Mauja and Shuktavihar.

Nearly, 5500 square foot government property has been taken into government account that has been forcibly used for the illegal building construction.