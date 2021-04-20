Bhubaneswar: Girl Falls Off 3rd Floor Of OYO Hotel, Safe

Bhubaneswar: A girl suffered serious injuries as she fell off from the third floor of an OYO hotel in Patia area in the State capital on Monday evening.

She has been admitted to a private hospital here and her condition is stated to be critical, said sources.

On being informed, Infocity police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, probe is underway to ascertain whether the girl was pushed by someone from the balcony or she fell off the building accidentally.

According to reports, the girl was accompanied by her male friend.