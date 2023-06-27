Bhubaneswar gears up for the All Odisha Inter Club Weightlifting Championship-2023

Bhubaneswar: In yet another significant development for sports in the state of Odisha, the All Odisha Inter Club Weightlifting Championship, 2023 is set to take place between the 28th and 30th of June in the Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar.

The championship promises to be a celebration of strength, athleticism, and competition as over 200 talented weightlifters from 10 districts and 20 weightlifting clubs across Odisha showcase their skills and compete for top honours. Additionally, 45 coaches and managers, along with 22 technical officials, will be present to ensure the smooth conduct of the championship.

The Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall will provide the perfect stage for the weightlifters to exhibit their skill. Many of the athletes competing in the tournament, though representing their respective clubs, frequently train at the Odisha Weightlifting High Performance Centre (HPC) Nearly 65 athletes currently train at the HPC, and the state has recently constructed 47 additional training centers as well. Furthermore, the state is also focusing on grassroots development and coaching through conducting training programs for coaches across the state.

Speaking ahead of the Championship, Joint Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Sailendra Kumar Jena said, “ This has been a great month for sports in Odisha, with the presence of International, National and State level competitions. We would like to wish all the athletes the best of luck and welcome them to the Kalinga Sports Complex.”

The championships which begin on the 28th of June promise to be a remarkable event, further cementing Odisha as a sports hub.