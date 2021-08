Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman has been reportedly looted by miscreants at Jaydev vihar Chakk in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the elderly woman was going to a bank to deposit Rs 10 lakh for her children’s admission when some miscreants allegedly snatch away the bag from her possession.

With no option left, the victim has lodged a written complaint with the Nayapalli police station regarding the loot.