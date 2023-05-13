Bhubaneswar-Dubai direct flight operations to start on May 15

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, Biju Patnaik International Airport director said.

The much-awaited direct flights to Singapore and Bangkok will start operation from Bhubaneswar from June 3, he added.

The direct flights will be operated from Bhubaneswar to Dubai thrice a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the flights to Bangkok and Singapore will be operated twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday.

The direct flights will give a huge boost to Odisha’s tourism and open a gateway to Southeast Asian countries, opening up in turn business opportunities.