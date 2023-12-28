Bhubaneswar: Dreaded Criminal Raghu Injured In Encounter

Bhubaneswar: Notorious gangster Raghu Biswal has been injured in an encounter by the Commissionerate of police in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday night.

As per reports, last night, during the joint patrolling of the Mancheswar Police and the Special Squad, they found Raghu wandering with one of his accomplices Punia Nayak in a suspicious way. When the police chased them and tried to stop them, they opened fire on the police.

Raghu was injured in the retaliatory firing by the police. He was shot in his left leg. A pistol of 7.5 mm was seized from him. Raghu was first admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. Later he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that several criminal cases had been registered against Raghu in 15 police stations, out of which, 8 cases are gun related. Raghu is a member of the notorious ‘Ravi Rao’ gang.

According to DCP Prathik, at around 3:00 pm, the Mancheswar Police received an information that two men were stopping people on their way through the Baliyatra field. On receiving the information, the Mancheswar police reached the spot. As the police approached them, they tried to flee away by their bikes. But couldn’t escape as they were surrounded by the police. Soon, they opened fire on the police. The police also fired back on them. As a result, Raghu was injured in his leg. However, Raghu’s accomplices Punia managed to escape from the spot.

“A manhunt has been launched to catch Punia and other accomplices of Raghu. The accused will be held soon”, the DCP said.