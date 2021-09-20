Bhubaneswar Drain Mishap: Rs 4L Compensation Announced For Kin Of 15-YO Deceased

Bhubaneswar: The State government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of deceased 15-year-old Jyoti Prakash Behera, who died after falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar.

Jyotirmaya Behera, a class 10 student, fell into the drain near Lane 7 in Shatabdi Nagar Bank Colony in Siripur on Sunday. He was on the way to attend a tuition class on his bicycle when the incident happened.

However, his body was recovered from a bush near a drain at Panchasakha Nagar here this morning.