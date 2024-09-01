Mayor Sulochana Das underscored BDA’s critical role in making Bhubaneswar an inclusive city and addressing the challenges of climate change, which affect urban development.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh urged the BDA to prioritize projects that provide shelter for the urban homeless, noting the city’s rapid growth and population increase. BDA Vice-Chairman Dr Naik reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to comprehensive city development and enhancing residents’ living standards.

Samir Mohanty, President of the BDA Karmachari United Forum, reiterated his demand for implementing a pension scheme for BDA employees. On the occasion, the Minister unveiled the Annual Report of BDA and Amlan Singh, son of BDA staff member Subasini Parida, was honoured for securing 97% in this year’s HSC Examination, with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

In the end Smt.Snigdharani Dhal, Secretary, BDA proposed vote of thanks. Earlier a free health check-up camp was organised for employees of BDA and more than 1,000 saplings were distributed to city residents at major BDA parks.