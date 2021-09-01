Bhubaneswar Development Authority celebrates 39th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view of restrictions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today celebrated its 39th Foundation Day in a low-key affair by adhering to all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

On the occasion, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA has unveiled the authority’s Annual Report 2020-21 in presence all officers and staff at the Conference Hall.

The annual report which chronicled the performance of and plans of 19 different branches of the authority and Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), a technical and consultancy wing of BDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said: “The BDA has undertaken several important projects such as Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), child-friendly city planning, affordable housing, online building plan approval system, town planning scheme, construction of Baramunda ISBT among others to make Bhubaneswar a truly global and inclusive city in the country.”

He further said that the BDA being the leading development agency in Bhubaneswar has been working by adopting a public participatory approach to ensure well-planned and sustainable growth of the Temple City to accommodate the growing urban development pressure in the state capital.

Housing for All Top Priority

BDA is constructing affordable housing project in Chandrasekharpur on PPP basis. The project with 2600 houses is coming up over 20.21 acres area, of which 6.5 acres is for the development by the PPP partner. The colony will have community facilities like primary school, primary health centre, shopping area, play area etc. The project will be completed in two phases by September 2022.

Besides, the development authority is constructing housing units for Slum & Informal settlement under HFA for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at Gadakan, Ghatikia and Subudhipur area in the city.

Similarly, construction of a 100-seated Rental Housing Complex for Migrant Construction Workers at Ghatikia has been completed, and construction of another such complex at Chandrasekharpur is under progress.

The function culminated with the BDA VC SK Singh felicitating and handing over scholarship and certificates to five children of BDA staff, who have secured more than 90 per cent marks in Class-X examination. Each one of them were given cash of Rs 5, 000 and certificate during the occasion.

The awardees include Suryasnat Biswal, son of Dillip Kumar Biswal, Assistant Accountant, Pratham Mishra, son of Shri Pramod Kumar Mishra, Senior Assistant, Dibya Ranjan Sahoo, son of Shri Dhirendra Kumar Sahoo, P.H. Asst., Sai Satyam, son of Shri Subhranshu Sekhar Mohanty and Cheeranjiv Samal, son of Shri Jitendra Kumar Samal.

Among others who were present are Shri Kabindra Kumar Sahoo, Secretary, BDA, Shri Harish Chandra Nayak, Additional Commissioner (Enforcement), BDA, Shri Sukanta Kumar Behera, Allotment Officer-2, Shri Sabyasachi Hota, Allotment Officer-1, Shri Rajendra Kumar Nayak, Engineer-in-Chief-cum-Engineer Member, BDA, Shri Gouri Shankar Bhuyan, Planning Member, BDA, Smt. Soojata Mishra, Senior Administrative Officer, BDA, Shri Sanjay Das, Member (Finance), BDA and other staff of the authority.