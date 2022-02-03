Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways Arrested Again For Job Fraud

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police on Thursday arrested a deputy chief engineer of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar on charges of cheating lakhs of rupees from youths on the pretext of engaging them in the railways.

The arrested engineer, identified as Prashant Kumar Bag, a native of Badachana area, was presently staying at Jagannath Bihar of Baramunda area. Earlier, Bag was also arrested for such frauds, the police said.

According to reports, in December 2019, Santosh Raut and one of his friend, of Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police station was looking for a job, when his village’s Sarpanch referred him to meet the deputy chief engineer in ECoR, Prashant Kumar Bag, to get a job in the Railways.

Accused Prashant asked about their educational qualifications and said that they would have to pay Rs 2 lakh rupees each to get a job in the Railways. Believing his words and in the presence of the Sarpanch, Santosh and his friend handed over two cheques of Rs 2 lakh each in favour of Bag on December 10, 2019 at his cell at RailKunj.

Bag said them that it would take some time to appoint them due to the COVID-19 situation. However, after a long absence, when Santosh and his friend asked Prashant to return the money , the accused also gave them a false cheque and cut all contacts with them.

If sources are to be believed, the youths were tracking his movement and today they apprehended Bag near Nalco Square and handed him over to the police.

On the basis of the complaint, Chandrasekharpur Police station has filed a case ( 52/2022) and arrested Prashant Bag on charges of fraud.

Police said that the accused was found to have swindled lakhs of rupees from about 18 people in Raghunathpur area. He had already been arrested in a similar fraud case.

Modus Operandi: Fraudulent schemes for technical, non-technical job in Railways

As per reports, accused Prashant used to cheat people in a different style. He used to take money from youths. who were desperately in search of work, based on their educational qualifications.

He used to charge around Rs 3-4 lakh from Graduates and Rs 2 lakh from Non-Graduates by offering lucrative technical and non-technical jobs as per their qualifications to avoid suspicion.