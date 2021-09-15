Bhubaneswar: Crorepati Anganwadi Worker Arrested

Bhubaneswar: After unearthing illegal assets of the city-based Crorepati Anganwadi Worker, Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested the accused.

The Anganwadi Worker, Kabita Mathan, working at Koradakanta Anganwadi in Bhubaneswar, was arrested after the anti-corruption agency detected illegal assets worth Rs 4 crore associated with her.

According to sources, vigilance sleuths got information regarding allegations of Mathan’s possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Following this, searches were conducted at six locations in Khurda, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts by as many teams comprising 10 DSPs and five Inspectors.

During the raids, the sleuths unearthed four buildings, 14 plots, a four-wheeler, 3 two-wheelers, Insurance deposits over Rs.2.2 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approx 212 grams worth over Rs.6.36 lakh, and other movable and immovable properties, all totaling over Rs 4 crore reportedly owned by Mathan and her family members, Vigilance sources said.